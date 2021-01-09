Karonga United stun Mighty Wanderers

Mighty Wanderers’ sorry start to their TNM Super League campaign continued when they lost 2-0 to Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sherrif Shamama scored in each half to inspire the rookies to an unforgettable first win against Wanderers at their own backyard.

The Nomads were coming from a 1-0 defeat to Mafco FC at the same venue and they were hoping to recover but the afternoon was made worse when Shamama completed his brace in the second half to stun the home side in an empty stadium.

Despite making several changes to the squad that lost to the Salima based Soldiers, the Nomads once again failed to find their rhythm in the entire 90 minutes.

Shamama scored just before the half hour mark with a brilliant move which started in the middle of the park before seeing off the ball into the net to beat William Thole who was defenseless in the line of duty.

Wanderers created some few goal scoring chances but none went into the net as Karonga United held on to a first half lead.

In the second half, it was almost the same story from the Lali Lubani boys who parted ways with their sponsors last week.

Karonga United kept on playing with intent and completely killed off the game in the 68th minute when Shamama scored his second goal of the match.

The visitors were playing with purpose and enjoyed possession, leaving the hosts with more questions than answers and after 90 minutes of play, it ended 2-0 in favor of Karonga United.

The defeat leaves Wanderers in 10th position with six points from six games whilst Karonga United are 7th with eleven points from seven games.

At Silver Stadium, Maxwell Gasten and Stain Davie scored a brace each to inspire Silver Strikers to a 5-1 victory over the struggling Moyale Barracks.

It was another afternoon to remember for the Central Bankers who were 3-1 up before the recess and they completed the rioting in the second half with two quick goals to take maximum points in their quest to win the championship.

The other goal came from Duncan Nyoni, with Gastin Simkonda scoring Moyale Barracks’s consolation goal.

The win takes the Central Bankers to second position with 16 points from eight games whilst Moyale Barracks are 14th with five points from seven games.