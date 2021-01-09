ECG pastor under fire from chiefs for hosting night of prayer

Chiefs at Kalembo Village in Balaka have told an Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor to leave the village after he hosted a night of prayer service while there was a funeral near the venue.

Chiefs and villagers at Kalembo are angry with the pastor because he did not adhere to funeral traditions.

According to reports, Kalembo village lost one of its loved citizens close to where ECG members were congregating. As a tradition, the men gathered to mourn the departed.

However, ECG members led by their pastor on the same night were having their crossover prayers.

It is reported that Group Village Kalembo sent representatives to talk to the pastor to halt the prayers until the funeral ceremony was over and this did not go well with the pastor who decided to go on with his church program.

The behavior angered the villagers who bayed for the pastor’s blood but the chief did not want his village men to take the law in their hands and commanded the pastor to appear before the chief’s court.

At the court, the pastor was openly told to leave the Kalembo village with immediate effect.

The ECG is led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who fled South Africa in November where he was on bail after being arrested for fraud, theft and money laundering.