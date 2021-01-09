Devotion: Pray and Fast

2 Chronicles 7:14 “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

As we start New year, one of key things is taking some days to pray and fast. It’s so important especially in this time we are in and remember to also pray for the nations of the world.

1Timothy 2:1-3 “I exhort therefore, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings, be made for all people: for kings and all who are in high places; that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior…”

In case you may not be aware, the Deep State (Secret World Rulers) have planned more evil in 2021 to make it worse than 2020. They plan more lockdowns, reporting more virus cases, more punitive measures and their purpose is to fulfil Satan agenda.

However as long as we are still here on earth, their time has not yet come to do that. They can freely do it after rapture. So, we still have the keys of kingdom to pray for the nations and reverse some evil plans and decisions advocated.

In addition to praying for others, you can pray for yourself and family.

Isaiah gives us some results of our prayer as we are fasting.

Isaiah 58:8-12 “Then your light shall break forth like the morning, your healing shall spring forth speedily, and your righteousness shall go before you; The glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard. Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer; You shall cry, and He will say, ‘Here I am.’ …. Then your light shall dawn in the darkness, and your darkness shall be as the noonday. The Lord will guide you continually, and satisfy your soul in drought, And strengthen your bones; You shall be like a watered garden, And like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail. Those from among you Shall build the old waste places; You shall raise up the foundations of many generations; And you shall be called the Repairer of the Breach, The Restorer of Streets to Dwell In.”

Confession

The Word of God is working in my life. I will stick to the Word. I will pray and fast and get the right results according to the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

