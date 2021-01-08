Malawi Transport Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia is self-isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Mia announced in a statement today that he has Covid-19.

“I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable,” he said.

The minister then advised people who came in close contact with him these past days to get tested. He also urged to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Mia also applauded all our healthcare workers for their dedication and the remarkable job they are doing.

He is the second known cabinet minister in the Tonse Alliance administration to have had Coronavirus after Minister of Labour also tested positive in December last year.

Since the pandemic started, Malawi has recorded a total of 7, 611 including 203 deaths. Of these cases, 1,616 are imported infections and 5,995 are locally transmitted.

A total 5,791 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 1, 407. Of the active cases, 73 cases are currently admitted.