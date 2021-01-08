Kwimbira leaves for CHAN

Malawian Elite FIFA Assistant Referee Bernadettar Kwimbira will leave the country on Saturday for Cameroon for the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled between January 16-February 7 2021.

Kwimbira is the only Malawian among the 47 referees selected to officiate at the tournament.

She will be among the first few female referees to officiate at a CAF Men’s Final tournament after she also officiated in the 2022 CAF AFCON Qualifiers.

“It is as honour to be part of this tournament and indeed this history. I am excited and ready for the challenge,” she said.

Before the tournament, she will attend a five-day pre-tournament course between January 11-15 where they will undergo Integrity presentation, review of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) theory, VAR practical, Technical Training, 2020/2021 amendments to the Laws of the Game as well as Medical & Fitness tests.

In March last year, the Zomba-based Referee was one of the three female referees, alongside Ethiopian referee Abebe Lybia Tafesse and Nigerian Assistant Referee Mimisen Iyorhe, out of 41 referees who took part in a five-day VAR Course in Rabat, Morocco before the tournament was postponed.

The sixth edition of the CHAN competition, which is participated by players featuring in their domestic leagues, was originally scheduled to take place between April 4-25 last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon’s cities of Yaoundé, Garoua, Douala and Limbe.

