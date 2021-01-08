FAM’s first 2021 Exco meeting to be held on Saturday

The Football Association of Malawi Executive Committee will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2021 tomorrow at the Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said this is one ot the Exco’s most important meetings as it reviews the previous year and forecasts the coming one.

He said among the issues on the agenda items is the review of the FAM COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“The Executive will be presented with various reports from finance, Competitions, Marketing Technical to National teams and the like.

“But one key area is the report on the COVID-19 situation both from the football re-starts point of view and the COVID-19 Relief fund. We concluded the Fund’s First phase on December 31 and there is need to look at the financial report and also access the progress of the 2nd Phase.

“The meeting will also discuss a number of outstanding Legal issues like the Regional Associations’ Electoral Processes and the Beach Soccer Appeals Case.

“But there were also a number of programmes that the Executive Committee sanctioned at its last meeting of October 3, 2020 in Nkhatabay which must be followed up,” he said.

Source: FAM