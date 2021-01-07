Motorcycle taxi operator killed in Lilongwe

Thugs on Tuesday night murdered a 31-year-old motorcycle taxi operator and stole the motorcycle.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho said the law enforcers are looking for the unknown criminals.

Kachikho identified the deceased as Emmanuel Chadza from Mponera Village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District. He said that the incident happened at Mahindra near Maula Prison.

“It is reported that Emmanuel Chadza who was a motorbike kabaza operator on Tuesday, January 5 2021, was hired by two unknown passengers within Lilongwe city”, he explained.

Upon reaching Mahindra near Maula Prison, the passengers murdered Chadza and went away with the motor bike (LIFAN).

Meanwhile, police have instituted investigations to arrest the culprits who will answer murder and robbery with violence charges.