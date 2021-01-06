Teacher arrested for child sexual abuse in Nsanje

Police in Nsanje have arrested a Primary School teacher at Makoka School for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Standard 7 pupil on new year’s day.

The suspect has been identified as Seda Bonzo.

According to Nsanje Police Publicist Agnes Zalakoma, Bonzo invited the victim to his house on the day so that they should celebrate together.

Bonzo later took the child to a certain unoccupied house where he raped her and later released her late after the sun had set.

Due to fear of being scolded by her parents for coming home late, the victim just went straight into her bedroom and never reported the matter to anyone.

In the morning, the victim went out to hide herself somewhere so that her parents should still not see her.

Then the parents after noticing that their daughter was nowhere to be seen, they reported the matter to police for assistance.

Therefore, search was conducted on the second day of January and the victim was successfully found in the afternoon on the same day.

After being questioned by police as to why she was hiding herself, it’s when the victim revealed everything that had happened to her.

Police therefore arrested the suspect and charged him with an offence of defilement. The suspect is expected to appear before court any time after all the investigations are done.

Seda Bonzo comes from Watford Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Makoko in Nsanje District.