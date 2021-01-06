Man jailed 14 years for raping child

By Topson Banda.

The First Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Mponela has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The court through the state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Bestor Chimberenga heard that on September 6, 2020 the victim went to a neighbour’s house to play with other young girls.

Whilst playing, the convict Batiyere Kadzakumanja called her and told her to follow him after he enticed her with K200.

Later, the other young girls who were passing by the scene saw the victim putting on her clothes.

They followed her and when they asked why she took off clothes, the victim revealed the matter to them.

In court, Kadzakumanja pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement of girls under the age of 16 which contravenes section 138 of the penal code.

In his submission Chimberenga, prayed for a stiffer punishment.

The prosecutor told the magistrate court that the offence the convict committed was well-planned.

In his mitigation, the convict asked the court for leniency claiming he was a first offender.

In his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda slapped the convict with 14 years Imprisonment with hard labour, a strong sentence to serve as a warning to other would be offenders.

Batiyere Kadzakumanja, hails from Malengwasiya village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.