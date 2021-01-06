Eli Njuchi’s manager distances his charge from SA record label move

Eli Njuchi’s manager Prince Chikweba has denied reports that his artist is on the blink of signing for a South African record label.

In an interview with the local media, Chikweba said they have not been approached by anyone with such interests.

The social media has been awash with news that the budding star will be under the management of an undisclosed South African record label, in the near future.

The news earned credibility when a road manager for South African singer Mlindo the vocalist said Eli is joining their team via Twitter late last week. People now think that he was only expressing a wish out of excitement.

The former Njuchi Zitatu part, is one of the trending artist in Malawi. He has managed to establish a handsome fan base in a space of a few months.

He has two music collections under his name; the Book of Z and the Book of Eli. Soon after releasing his maiden collection, the Minister of Information Gospel Kazako endorsed him.