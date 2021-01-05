Rumphi Police register decrease in reported crime

Rumphi Police Station has registered a decrease in reported crime, road accidents and sexual abuse cases.

Statistical report on crime at the station shows that 487 were registered in 2020 compared with 603 cases registered in 2019 thereby giving a difference of 116 cases.

Defilement and breaking offences are among the serious cases that have decreased. For instance, 39 defilement cases were registered in 2020 compared to 50 cases registered in 2019. Similarly, 87 breaking offences were registered in 2020 compared to 108 cases registered in 2019.

The report also discloses a slight decrease in road accidents from 75 to 68.

The decrease has been attributed to increased community awareness campaigns, quick and effective investigations, increased police visibility and good coordination with various stakeholders such as chiefs, community policing members, government and nongovernmental organizations among others.

The Officer in-Charge for Rumphi police station Mr. Harold Chigwenembe, who is Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), has since thanked all partners for their relentless support towards crime fight in the district.

Chigwenembe has also assured Rumphi residents of their safety and security, saying, officers under his command are very hardworking and dedicated towards creating a crime free district.