Man arrested for wounding village headman

Police at Mponela in Dowa have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly wounding group village headman Mphimbi over car parking accident.

The suspect has been identified as Madalitso Kanali and he committed the offence on January 2, 202 at Mponela Trading Centre.

Facts are that on that particular day, the Group Village Headman Mphimbi (complainant) parked his Nissan 1ton vehicle at a certain shop at Mponela Trading Centre and went inside the shop to buy a car battery and a cellphone. Whilst there, there came another vehicle which the suspect was on board.

Unfortunately, the second vehicle was stopped very close such that it broke the lamps of the chief’s vehicle.

There were misunderstandings between the two parties, to the extent that the suspect hit and wounded the chief on the eye.

Thereafter, the complainant run away from the scene of crime and reported the matter to police who arrested the suspect later on.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of unlawful wounding which contravenes section 241 of the penal code.

Madalitso Kanali hails from Kalindang’oma village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.