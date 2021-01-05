Football hooligans torch 13 houses after losing game

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for football hooligans who set on fire 13 houses and stole goats after their team lost a football match.

Deputy public relations officer for Lilongwe police station sergeant Foster Benjamin said two sides, Nthenga and Mlomba, battled it out in Tausi Chimwenje Football Bonanza on Sunday in Nthenga Village, Traditional Authority Masula.

Benjamin further said that the first half went on well until the teams went for recess.

“When the second half began, the home team Nthenga was leading by 3 goals to 1. This did not go down well with the visiting team (Mlomba) and they went on to assault the referee.

“Immediately Mlomba fans went on rampage setting houses and property ablaze as well as allegedly looting two goats,” said Benjamin.

Meanwhile, Police have since mounted a search for the perpetrators. The suspects upon being caught will answer charges of arson, malicious damage and theft of goats.