Warriors, Eagles share points

Mzuzu Warriors and Blue Eagles shared the points with both sides scoring from the penalty spot in a Tnm Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

It was Warriors who started piling pressure forcing Blue Eagles to play under panic in the early minutes of the game.

However, both sides failed to score goals through few chances they got in the first half.

In the 64th minute, Warriors won a penalty that was converted by Collen Nkhulambe but Eagles equalised eight minutes later through a Gadi Chirwa penalty. The match ended 1-1.

Coach for Mzuzu Warriors Gilbert Chirwa said there is an improvement to his side despite sharing points with Eagles.

“I think it is improved compared with previous games,” said Chirwa adding that his side will go back to the drawing to see where they need to improve.

In his remarks, Blue Eagles coach Gerald Phiri Senior condemned the officiating panel over the way they handled the game.

“All the same, we bagged a point, it’s not bad, but those penalties were not genuine,” said Phiri.

Mzuzu Warriors are now on position 13 with 5 points, from 6 games, while Eagles return from North on position 12 with 6 points from 7 games.

Civil Sporting are on top of the TNM Super league log table. The Lilongwe based side beat Chitipa United and Karonga United on Saturday and Sunday respectively.