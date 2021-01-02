Wanderers to change name, colours as BE Forward departs

It’s over. Japanese second hand car dealers, BE Forward, have officially terminated their contract with Mighty Wanderers FC, ending a five-year romance with the Blantyre based giants.

According to a report published in the Weekend Nation, the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways due to Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the Japanese company.

It has also been reported that Wanderers’ request for a relief package for the next three months was turned down by the outgoing sponsors.

The development means Wanderers will now go ahead to change the name and colors of the club as confirmed by Chairperson Symon Sikwese.

“BE Forward has turned down the request so we will proceed with name change and colors,” he was quoted by the Weekend Nation.

However, Sikwese is adamant that a new sponsor will be found, saying all is not lost.

“All is not lost, we will now have to engage extra gear in search for a new sponsor/partner. We are already in talks with a few organizations and companies,” he was quoted.

On his part, the company’s local sales representative Mike Butao, who secured the sponsorship when he was the team General Secretary, said Covid-19 has indeed hit the company very hard hence the decision to turn down Wanderers’ relief package request.

“It is true, they have rejected. We really did try, but it appears BE Forward have been hit hard by the effects of Covid-19 and the situation appears to be getting worse.

“But they have said that may be in future, when the situation improves, they might consider coming back as sponsors,” he told Weekend Nation.

The contract, which was terminated with one year to go, was to the tune of MK155 million ($200 000) and was mainly focusing on players’ salaries.

Currently, the club has introduced an SMS campaign which requires every Nomads fan to send a minimum of MK100 per month to raise MK100 million to keep the club going.