Soldiers ready to take on Eagles

Moyale Barracks say they are ready to take on Police side Blue Eagles at home on Saturday in the TNM Super League.

The team’s caretaker Prichard Mwanza said they have trained well and are ready to battle Eagles.

“I am sure the boys will bring results on Saturday. It’s time to bring in results and we are ready to beat Eagles in our backyard. We told the boys to forget the past and look forward to the future,” he said.

Moyale Barracks fired its head coach Collins Nkuna after poor results of the team, and last weekend the team lost to Bullets before sharing a point each with Mighty Tigers.

In a telephone interview, Head coach for Blue Eagles Gerald Phiri senior said his side is looking for the maximum points on Saturday against Moyale and Sunday against Mzuzu Warriors.

Phiri said this after his side lost to TN Stars 2 – 1, and this will be his first assignment as Blue Eagles Coach.

“We want to return from the North with six points in two games assigned to play. Both Moyale and Warriors are good sides and we are not underrating them but we will play to fight for points,” Phiri said.

Moyale are second from last on position 15, with 2 points, while Blue Eagles are on position 11, with 5 points in the TNM super league log table week 5.