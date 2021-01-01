Mutharika calls for unity in DPP

Former President Peter Mutharika says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members should work together in order for the party to bounce back in the next presidential elections.

In his New Year’s message on Thursday, Mutharika said members should all resolve to join hands and revamp the party.

“Let us all sacrifice our personal ambitions for the sake of unity in the party.

“I am convinced that the DPP will continue to play a major role in the development of our country. This is why we need to continue working together as a team in order for us to bounce back into government at the next elections,” he said.

In his message, Mutharika thanked God for preserving all people and the nation against all odds in the year 2020.

He noted that year was characterized by many challenges: legal, political, economic, health, social among many others.

“If it was not for God’s grace, we would all have perished,” he said.

The former Malawi leader also thanked everyone who gave him and Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika their personal support and kept them in their prayers.

Mutharika who ruled Malawi for six years before losing power in the 2020 presidential elections said he did a lot in developing Malawi and laying the foundation for continued development.

He said: “I am extremely proud of our achievements and I wish the government well for the sake of mother Malawi.”