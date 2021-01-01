Let’s be problem solvers, not faultfinders – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has said that to be Malawian is to be a problem solver, not a faultfinder, and has called for focused, collective action for Malawi to make progress in the new year.

The Malawi leader made remarks in his New Year message to Malawians on Thursday.

He said if Malawi is to have better fortunes in 2021, there is need to embrace the Tonse Alliance philosophy of working together.

“I want to call on all of you to choose the path of always responding to the problems around us with focused, collective action,” he said.

He added that Malawi must define its priorities and then focus its energies and resources on those priorities. On this, Chakwera said he will share his administration’s top priorities in the next few weeks.

On his achievements since taking over power, Chakwera said the Tonse Administration implemented the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

“We successfully launched the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) that has already given 75% of our farming households access to two 50kg bags of fertilizer at K4,495 each, while addressing logistical hiccups that are normal in the rollout of a new program.

“As I speak, over 2.7 million farming households have already received a total of over 5 million bags. This is almost triple the number of farmers who have been helped with farm inputs in any year, and we are well on our way to reaching 100% of the targeted farmers,” said Chakwera.