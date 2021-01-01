Chikondi Orphanage donates to elderly, children

Chikondi Orphanage in the commercial city of Blantyre has donated assorted items to over 250 children and the elderly.

The luncheon and the donation ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 30 at Malewule village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre district

According to Dr John Sagno who is the medical coordinator for the orphanage, the gesture follows earlier reports that showed that children and the elderly at Malewule village were suffering a lot when it comes to food and school materials for the children.

Dr Sagno said they saw it wise enough to donate to the elderly and children of the village some assorted items which among others included; school bags, exercise books, pens and food portions.

The medical coordinator further added that they hope to see children in the country going further with their education hence the donation which will help pupils in the village as school opens next Monday.

“Well, we at Chikondi orphanage organized this donation which we think will go a long way to helping school going pupils in this village who are reportedly facing challenges when it comes to sourcing school materials and food as well and we did this just as part of Christmas and new year celebrations.

“Though we are saying the donation is part of Christmas and new year celebrations, but we are here to settle. We want to assist more vulnerable groups in the country such as the elderly and children who needs a bailout and here we have donated to 260 children and 10 elderly,” said Sango.

The coordinator further added that they will soon open an orphanage at Zalewa where they will be keeping 300 orphans from different villages in southern region but says for now they are doing outreach services.

He then appealed to all stakeholders in the country to join and support them so that they could be reaching more orphans and elderly.

In her speech, village head Malewule said that the donation has come at the right moment when parents in the village were struggling to source food and learning materials for their children ahead of the 2021 school opening slated for Monday, January 4.