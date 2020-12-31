Malawi registers 83 new cases

The Coronavirus Taskforce has described December 30 as the saddest day in the second wave of Coronavirus after 83 new cases and one new death were recorded.

Of the new cases are locally transmitted infections: 48 from Blantyre District, 20 from Lilongwe District, three each from Mzimba North and Nsanje Districts, two from Balaka District and one each from Kasungu and Zomba District while five of the cases are imported infections: two from Lilongwe (travelled to Tanzania), two from Kasungu (one travelled to Tanzania the other one from Democratic Republic of Congo) and one from Karonga (travelled to Tanzania).

The new death is a 26-year-old male who passed on 28 December 2020, the death was managed and buried as COVID-19 suspect and has recently been confirmed as a COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Malawi also recorded 12 new recoveries.

“With a loss of life as well as the new cases being predominantly local transmissions, today represents the saddest day in this new wave of COVID-19 in our country. To protect ourselves, we need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. Let me remind the public that some of the COVID-19 preventive measures have multiple benefit,” said Phuka.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,471 cases including 189 deaths. Of these cases, 1,367 are imported infections and 5,104 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,700 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 398. Of the active cases, 16 cases are currently admitted: seven at Kamuzu Central Hospital and ten at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.