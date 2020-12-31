Churches in Malawi hold crossover night services

Churches in Malawi will tonight hold crossover night services as people exit the year 2020.

One of such churches is Holy Trinity Ministry International which is led by Prophet David Nkhondo.

The church’s leader said this year’s crossover will dwell much on praying for Malawi regarding politics, economy, rains and agriculture as well as peace and protection of the country.

The church will conduct the night of prayers at Cheshire Homes Hall, in Blantyre City under the theme of Divine God Intervention.

In an interview with Malawi24, Nkhondo said that Christians should know that new and strange things happening in the world are part of life journey as foretold in the scriptures and that they should commit themselves to God more than ever before by being prayerful.

He added that next year shall also be full of challenges but for the prayerful and faithful God shall see them through.

“It is coming at a time and in a year that the world and Malawi in general on one hand, the church and individuals in particular on the other have been challenged in many respects; socially, spiritually, financially and economically due to the emergency and impacts of covid-19 hence the need to reengage with God, renew our covenant with and honour God and seek His intervention.

He went on to say that due to Covid-19 a pastor and other members from South Africa as well as Mozambique will not attend.

He then encouraged members, partners and everyone to attend the service and experience God’s power for revival, restoration, anointing and guidance as people will be exiting 2020 and enter 2021 together.

The prophet said there is abundant Church growth by the grace of God as more lives are being saved, blessed, healed and delivered.

He added that God has sustained members in 2020 despite challenges emanating from restrictions due to Covid-19, and the members and partners have been loyal to God and committed in serving Him.

Holy Trinity Ministries International has branches in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, Walani, Phalombe, Chikwawa, Machinga and Mozambique.

The ministry and church started way back in Zomba and shifted its headquarters to Blantyre in January, 2020.