Musician Fredokiss joins UTM

Hip-hop artist Fredokiss has joined UTM which is one of the political parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance.

The musician, real name Penjani Kalua, has confirmed joining the party which is led by Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima.

According to Kalua, he believes the party is a safe space for new ideas.

Meanwhile, UTM has announced that vice-president Michael Usi and party patron Noel Masangwi will welcome Fredokiss into the party at a ceremony to be held on Thursday.

The event will take place at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre and there will be performances by several artists.

Fredokiss contested in the 2019 Parliamentary Elections on an independent ticket in Blantyre City South where he lost to Noel Lipipa.

His father Kamlepo Kalua is Member of Parliament for Rumphi East and was minister for several months in the Democratic Progressive Party administration. Kamlepo Kalua was elected as legislator on People’s Party ticket in 2019 but later dumped the party to become an independent parliamentarian.