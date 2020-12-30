Matemba appointed Solicitor General

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Reyneck Matemba as the new Solicitor General at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Matemba who will also serve as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has confirmed receiving the appointment letter.

He joins the Ministry of Justice from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) where he serves as the Director General.

Matemba’s three-year contract at ACB expired on December 1 2020 and he was not interested in renewing it. However, he will continue working at the bureau until January 2021 to ensure smooth transition with his successor.

Meanwhile, government is hunting for the next director of the graft bursting body.

The post of Director General is expected to be advertised and then a panel will select three candidates from which the president will appoint one person as ACB Director General. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Meanwhile, some Malawians want Ombudsman Martha Chizuma to become the next ACB boss.

“Let Martha Chizuma apply for the ACB Director General,” said legislator Ackson Kalaile Banda.