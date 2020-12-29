Malawi Coronavirus Taskforce worried about new Covid strain

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has expressed worry over the new Coronavirus strain spreading in other African countries since Malawi has socioeconomic links with these countries.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka said this in a statement on Monday.

Phuka noted that there are reports of mutated COVID-19 virus affecting many countries including some African countries such as South Africa and that the mutated coronavirus reported to be spreading faster than the primary variant.

“This is putting everyone at high risk of contracting this virus especially that we have socioeconomic travels with these countries. The risk is even higher during this Christmas Holidays when travel and celebrations are at peak. Correspondingly, as the number of cases is rising so is the number of admissions as well as deaths,” he said.

He then urged people in the country to adhere to all preventive measures of COVID-19 as taught by Ministry of Health in order to avoid devastating outcomes, we need.

On Monday, Malawi recorded 23 new Coronavirus cases. Of the new cases, 17 are locally transmitted infections: 12 from Blantyre District, four from Lilongwe district and one from Thyolo District while six cases are imported infections identified through routine screening at Mwanza border: three of these cases are from Blantyre District, and one each from Mangochi, Mzimba South and Zomba Districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,377 cases including 188 deaths. Of these cases, 1,366 are imported infections and 5,015 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,682 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 323. Of the active cases, 14 cases are currently admitted: seven at Kamuzu Central Hospital and seven at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Phuka noted that Malawi’s active cases have surpassed the 300 mark since the lowest record of 30 active cases two and half weeks ago.

“Also note that local transmission has surpassed the 5000 mark. Much as we have imported cases influencing the status, community transmission is also rising especially in Blantyre and Lilongwe – the disease hotspot districts. This is a big challenge at a time when many factors put us at high risk of contracting the disease,” said Phuka.