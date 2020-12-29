Blantyre derby in doubt as Bullets’ Coronavirus cases rise

Nyasa Big Bullets have returned nine more positive Covid-19 tests, taking the total number of cases at the club to twelve.

On Sunday, players, officials, two security officers and the driver went for Covid-19 tests at Kameza in Blantyre after three players tested positive on Friday.

Out of the 49 people that went for the test, eight players and one official had their results come out positive to the virus.

Midfielders Mike Mkwate, Henry Kabichi, Nelson Kangunje, MacFallen Mgwira, striker Luke Chima and Goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba and Desk Officer Yamikani Magombo are the latest new cases to hit the People’s Team.

Team Doctor for the club has confirmed the upshot, saying amongst the new cases, few have flue like symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic.

“In addition to the three confirmed cases that hit the team in the name of Hassan Kajoke, Stainley Biliat and Ernest Kakhobwe, the team has been hit further with eight new cases namely Mike Mkwate, Henry Kabichi, Nelson Kangunje, MacFallen Mgwira, Luke Chima, Richard Chimbamba and our Desk Officer Yamikani Magombo.”

“Amongst the new cases, few have flue like symptoms while the rest are asymptomatic. We still have a job to do as we continue tracing and making sure we are all free from the infection and as a team, we will do whatever it takes to follow all the necessary measures to prevent further spreading of the virus,” he said.

According to the club, players and the official will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Super League of Malawi and Government safety protocols.

It is now doubtful if the much anticipated Blantyre derby – between Bullets and Mighty Wanderers – will be played on Saturday.