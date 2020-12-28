Mob kills 67-year-old woman over witchcraft allegations

By Topson Banda

Villagers in Karonga yesterday killed a 67-year-old woman and set her body on fire on allegations that she bewitched her 37-year-old son.

The deceased has been identified as Esinala Mbowe.

According to Karonga police Deputy publicist Frank Black, the woman’s son Patrick Chitete started suffering sometime back and passed away on December 24, 2020 at Atupele Mission Hospital where he was admitted.

After his death, some people in his Village alleged that his mother Esnala Mbowe bewitched him. As a result, they mobilized themselves and killed her. Thereafter, they set her body on fire.

Police rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire and recover the woman’s body. Later, the body was taken to Karonga district hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, investigations are in process to arrest all those who were involved in the brutal killing of the woman.

Police in the district have since reminded people that mob justice is not a justification for murder.

The law enforcers have said that anyone found taking part in killing someone in the name of mob justice will face the law as this is also murder

Said Black: “Further, Police wishes to inform people in Karonga district as well as across the country that being old does not mean someone is a witch.”

Esinala Mbowe hailed from Mwahimba village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga.