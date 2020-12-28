Covid-19 hospital admissions increasing in Malawi

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus says there has been an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 over the past three weeks.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said this Sunday. He added that there has also been an increase in active as well as both local and imported transmissions.

Currently, Malawi has 300 active cases and of the active cases, 15 cases are currently admitted: seven at Kamuzu Central Hospital and eight at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Phuka then expressed disappointment over the general relaxation on practicing the preventive measures of COVID-19 by the public.

“The fight against COVID-19 is far from over and will likely be there with us for a long time. It is therefore time for everyone to embrace the preventive activities as the new norms of life. It is not time to lower guard in the COVID-19 fight and this calls for enhanced preventive and containment measures,” he said.

On Sunday, Malawi recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, two new recoveries, and no new deaths. Nine of the new cases are locally transmitted infections: four each from Blantyre and Lilongwe Districts, and one from Mulanje District while two cases are imported infections identified through routing screening at Mchinji border and their final destination was Mchinji district.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,354 cases including 188 deaths. Of these cases, 1,360are imported infections and 4,994 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,682 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 300.

On testing, 173 COVID-19 tests were conducted between Saturday and Sunday, and cumulatively, 84,080 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.