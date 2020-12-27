Bullets duo test positive for Covid-19

Nyasa Big Bullets FC has confirmed that striker Hassan Kajoke and goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe have tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo, alongside Team Manager James Chilapondwa and Welfare Manager Chisomo Chikwembani were both tested at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday ahead of Bullets’ TNM Super League match against Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium after showing symptoms of the virus.

And when the results came out on Saturday, only the two technical members tested negative.

“Nyasa Big Bullets FC can confirm that Hassan Kajoke and Ernest Kakhobwe have tested positive for Covid-19.

“On Friday, the two players and two officials, Team Manager James Chilapondwa and Welfare Manager Chisomo Chikwembani underwent tests at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after showing symptoms of the Virus.

“The results, which came out on Saturday, however showed that the two members of the technical staff tested negative.

“The duo, who missed Bullets’ 5-1 win over Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League on Saturday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium, will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Super League of Malawi and Government safety protocols.”

Everyone at the club wishes the striker and goalkeeper a speedy recovery,” reads the club statement.

This means the duo will not be available for selection when Bullets will be playing BE Forward Wanderers next week. The players were not part of the squad that demolished Moyale Barracks 5-1.