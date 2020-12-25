Teacher jailed 14 years for raping, impregnating learner

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chitipa has sentenced a 32-year-old teacher to 14 years in jail for raping his 15-year-old pupil.

The teacher has been identified as Lyson Chizumila. The court heard that Chizumila, who was a class teacher to the victim, started sexually abusing the child in June this year.

It was also heard that the girl was discovered to be five and half month pregnant by her parents.

When he appeared before court, Chizumila pleaded guilty, saying he thought the girl was 18-years-old. He further asked for forgiveness, saying that he looks after his family.

In his submissions, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Fancy Sichali asked for stiff sentence, saying the teacher breached the trust parents had on him.

He further told the court that the teacher had responsibility of taking care of pupils including the victim.

When passing sentence, magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chizumila hails from Mwambeta Village in the area of Senior Chief Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.