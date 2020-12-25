I have spoken with Mutharika to wish him Merry Christmas – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says he has spoken with former Malawi leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to wish him Merry Christmas.

The Malawi leader revealed this today when speaking to the press at Mangochi District Hospital where he visited the sick as part of his festive season activities.

Chakwera sent his season’s greetings to all Malawians and said he has spoken with Malawi’s former presidents to send his message to them.

“I have spoken to former presidents Dr Bakili Muluzi, Dr Joyce Banda and Professor Peter Mutharika. I have spoken to all of them to send my season’s greetings. This a period for all of us to love one another because God loved us,” said Chakwera.

In an earlier message posted on his Facebook page, Chakwera who is a former church leader, expressed hope that during this Christmas season people will experience power to mend relationships, beginning with the relationship with God.

During the visit to Mangochi District Hospital, Chakwera cheered women at the Maternity Wing as well as patients at the children’s ward.

At the Maternity Wing, there were 12 newborn babies born today. Chakwera talked with the parents and gave them gifts.

At the children’s ward, he interacted with the patients and he expressed hope that they will get healed through the treatment they are receiving.

“It’s not good to be in hospital during Christmas that is why I came to cheer them and encourage them,” said Chakwera.