Premier League clubs assess targets with new season just weeks away

The Premier League is widely followed in Malawi and all over Africa, with its pull bigger than any other league throughout the world. Former Manchester United player Angel Gomes won the hearts and minds of the people when he visited Prophet TB Joshua at the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos. Still, he joins a long list of professional footballers with millions of fans in this part of the world. The Premier League is huge.

With the season finished, and Liverpool crowned champions of England, clubs are assessing their targets ahead of what promises to be another action-packed campaign in England’s top flight. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester and Arsenal will be desperate to close the gap on Liverpool. Each side undoubtedly has different transfer plans, but they’re all striving for the same objective, which is to finish top of the tree.

Clubs will be circling on numerous targets as the summer transfer window enters its crucial stage, especially with the new Premier League season kicking off on the September 12. Numerous deals, like Timo Werner to Chelsea and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to Tottenham, have already been completed, but clubs are expected to tie up further additions in the coming weeks.

So, with that in mind, here’s a brief look at the players linked with some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be keen to kick on further after a recording their first title win for 30 years, which is why competition for left-back Andy Robertson has already been added in the shape of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos. Liverpool are also linked with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, Wolves’ Adama Traore and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will be looking to improve City’s Premier League and Champions League fortunes with a few more additions to accompany new-boys Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres. Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked, as does Wolves’ Adama Traore, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos, and Bayern’s David Alaba.



Manchester United

Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United appears to be off, with rumours of an alternative option in Juventus’ Douglas Costa being looked at by the club. Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is another target for the Red Devils, as Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side continue their push to get back among the best sides in Europe.

Chelsea

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have already joined Frank Lampard’s side, but owner Roman Abramovich doesn’t appear to be stopping there. Experienced defender Thiago Silva is close to joining the club, as is Bayer Leverkusen’s talented midfielder Kai Havertz, and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to a transfer window, and he’ll know exactly what Spurs need alongside the arrivals of free agent Joe Hart and former Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is the latest option for the club, according to reports.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be keen to stamp his authority at the club and build a new-look Arsenal. Willian has already made the switch across London to join the Gunners from Chelsea, but more targets are lined up. Lille defender Gabriel is close to joining, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey remains a key target.

Leicester

Leicester need a number of signings with player departures and injuries hitting Brendan Rodgers’ squad. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao and Lille’s Jonathan Ikone are interesting the Foxes.