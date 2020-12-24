Musicians get injunction over new Coronavirus measures

Musicians in the country have obtained an injunction over the new Coronavirus measures which limit public gatherings to 100 people.

The injunction restrains government from enforcing the restrictions which also included closure of borders.

The musicians who have been granted the injunction by the High Court in Lilongwe include Lawrence Khwisa (Lulu), Skeffa Chimoto, Kelly Kambwiri (Kelly Kay), Ndasalampati Msanjama, Great Angels Choir and Dan Lufani.

Lawyer for the group Innocent Kubwalo said his clients feel that government flouted several procedures in introducing the new restrictions. He added that they believe the restrictions are not legally binding.

Before the injunction, musicians complained that the limit on public gatherings will affect them economically as they have already sold tickets for events and they have also spent money in planning for the events.

Some musicians vowed to go ahead with their shows as planned with no restrictions on attendees.

Gloria Manong’a, President for Musician Union of Malawi, also urged government to review the restrictions.

Government introduced the new Coronavirus preventive measures on Tuesday following a rise in new Coronavirus cases in the country.

Malawi has recorded 6,277 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,307 are imported infections and 4,970 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,676 cases have now recovered, 107 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 231.