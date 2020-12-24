Coronavirus: 16 new cases recorded in Malawi

Malawi has today registered 16 new COVID-19 cases, all of which are locally transmitted infections with eight cases being from Lilongwe and the other eight from Blantyre.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,277 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,307 are imported infections and 4,970 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,676 cases have now recovered, 107 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 231. Malawi has so far conducted 83,451 coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has urged people in the country to include COVID-19 preventive measures as they celebrate the season.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said people should remember that the maximum acceptable number of people for any gathering is 100.

“Further in order to limit the risk of transmission, open air events are preferred over indoor activities. In case of indoor activities ensure that there is adequate ventilation. As we enjoy ourselves during celebrations such as engagements, wedding ceremonies and parties or during church services or overnight prayers or during social gatherings such as football matches and musical shows or during bereavement let us remember to be within the number of 100, use facemasks, maintain physical distance of at least 1 meter as much as possible and wash hands with soap frequently,” said Phuka