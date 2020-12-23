MP Kwelepeta commends Caregivers for commitment to ECD

By Synd Kalimbuka

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Constituency Grace Kwelepeta has commended caregivers in her area for making sure that kids are equipped before they start primary education.

Kwelepeta said Early Childhood Development is very crucial in promotion of Education in the country.

She emphasized the need to support caregivers in any means because their commendable job means something to the development of the country.

Speaking when she presided over graduation ceremony at Hidaya Community Based Child Centre in the area of traditional authority Malemia in the district, she also commended Hidaya Faith Based Organisation for making sure that there is availability of CBCCs in group village Headman Disi in the area.

The Lawmaker also encouraged parents to allow their children to attend early childhood education.

“My message to all parent gathered here is to encourage them to work together with government by sending their children to attend ECD education as one way of sharpening their brains,” said Kwelepeta.

She added that children who attend ECD education become well conversant with primary education than those who have missed it.

“Most of the children who have graduated today are able to read and write at this stage before they reach primary school level, a significant that ECD education is crucial in promotion of quality education,” she added.

During the ceremony, Kwelepeta also donated early Christmas gifts to elderly people who are looked after by Hidaya Faith Based Organisation.

The donation was in form of zitenje and soap which they said they lack such support.

One of the officials from Hidaya Faith Based Organisation Imran Malidati said since the introduction of nursery schools in the area, most learners are performing well in primary schools and they expect to produce graduates in future.

Malidati said the coming of Hon. Kwelepeta has really encouraged us and her support is paramount.

He further assured her of the support in promotion of ECD education in the area is concerned.

During the event, elderly people were very thankful toward the support from Zomba Malosa parliamentarian.

Hidaya CBCC is supported by Hidaya Faith Based Organisation which is under Muslim church in the area.