Man jailed 18 years for raping his daughter

By Topson Banda

The Salima senior resident magistrate’s court has sentenced 58-year-old Walesi Wikise to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 14-year-old biological daughter.

The court through state prosecutor sergeant Edwin Wala heard that the convict raped his daughter several times starting from October, 2020.

He further told the court that the convict through his wife Teleza Joackim approached a herbalist who advised them on a need to sleep with biological daughter for the family to get rich through their mango and bwemba selling business.

After her father raped her several times, the child revealed the daughter the ordeal to one of the teachers who later tipped police and they arrested the convict.

Appearing in court, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement which contravenes section 138(1) of the penal code.

He was instantly found guilty of the charge and the state prayed for stiff punishment taking into consideration the responsibility the father has towards his children and the increase in number of domestic violence cases the district as well as the nation has registered.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court to be lenient on him citing the responsibility he has towards his family.

Passing sentence, senior resident magistrate Juliana Kwatiwana agreed with the state and sentenced the rapist to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Walesi hails from Nalikolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.

Meanwhile, Teleza Joackim who is wife to the convict is still appearing in court answering the charge of procuration which is contravening section 140(a) of the penal code for enticing her daughter to fulfill the herbalist’s advice.