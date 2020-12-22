Malawi labour minister Kandodo tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has been admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The presidential taskforce on Covid-19 has confirmed saying Kandodo has been at the hospital for the three days. According to the taskforce, Kandodo’s health is reportedly improving.

Kandodo who is also a legislator is the first known cabinet minister in Malawi to have tested positive for Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Malawi has today registered 46 new Coronavirus as the spike in new cases continue.

The rise in cases has since forced government to re-introduce restrictions public gatherings and travel.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said at a press briefing on Tuesday that public gatherings will be restricted to 100 people and borders will be closed for 14 days from today due to the rise in new Coronavirus cases.

Kazako said people who will be allowed to enter through the borders are Malawians who are returning home and people providing essential services.