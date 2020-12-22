Former Flames player Bruno Milanzi ventures into coaching

Former Malawi National Team and Mighty Wanderers player Luke Bruno Milanzi has ventured into coaching.

Milanzi was one of the participants at a Local D licence coaching course at Ekwendeni in Mzimba North.

In an interview, Milanzi said he quit football early because of an injury he sustained at TP Mazembe.

“I am now coaching Bright Stars in Mzuzu and this course will help me because football always starts from grassroots and having Caf D will be another achievement to me. I quit football because I got injured so because I am just staying that’s why they asked me to help them, so this training is another advantage to me in my coaching journey,” said Milanzi.

He then said he might return into active football if he recovers fully from his injury.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second Vice president Othaniel Hara said such courses are very crucial because they help in development of football.

Former president of Women football in Malawi Siveria Chalira who is now Mzimba North District Education Sports desk officer organized the course.

She said there is a gap of coaches in all sporting disciplines and football was a starting point.

The course which was facilitated by Benjamin Kumwenda and McNerbert Kazuwa attracted 27 people from primary and secondary schools in Mzimba as well as people from other districts. There were also seven women.