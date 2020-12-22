Coronavirus: Malawi shuts down borders

Malawi has closed its borders and has restricted public gatherings, including religious gatherings, to no more 100 people following a rise in new Coronavirus cases.

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has announced the measures at a press conference today.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the closure is with immediate effect and the borders will remain closed for 14 days.

Kazako said people who will be allowed to enter through the borders are Malawians who are returning home and people providing essential services.

However, airports will remain open as the taskforce argued that it is easier to track people who arrive into the country through airports.

The restrictions on gatherings which were relaxed over the past months have been stiffened with a maximum of 100 people allowed at a gathering.

Kazako has since urged people to observe the new restrictions during the festive season and to stay at home.

Malawi has recorded total of 6,202 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,275 are imported infections and 4,927 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,664 cases have now recovered.

On Monday, 41 were recorded out of which 38 were imported. The coronavirus taskforce on Monday since expressed concern over the increase in the number of COVID-19 imported cases being identified through Mwanza Border especially from people that are coming from Republic of South Africa by bus.

The taskforce urged people arriving through Mwanza Border to strictly observe a 14-day quarantine.