Standard Bank announces Madinga as new CEO

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Phillip Madinga as the bank’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Madinga’s appointment is with effect from 1 January, 2021, according to a statement signed by board chairperson Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo

He takes over from William le Roux who has been CEO for the bank for the past three years.

“We are pleased to announce, Phillip Madinga as the new Chief Executive of Standard Banking PLC effective 1st January 2021. The future CAN BE exciting! We wish him all the best,” the bank said .

Madinga has previously worked for other banks in the country including NBS Bank where he was Chief Commercial Officer, First Capital Bank where he was General Manager and FDH Bank where he was Managing Director.

Meanwhile, Vice President Saulos Chilima has congratulated Madinga on his appointment.

“As a man I have known for years since my days in the private sector, I am more than confident that Mr. Madinga will excel and steer the bank to more successes.

“Taking over as a new CEO is exhilarating but can also be overwhelming and challenging but like I have said I am more than hopeful that you will do the bank, your family and your country proud,” said Chilima in a Facebook post.