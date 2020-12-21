Four traders arrested over fake maize seeds

Police in Chitipa have arrested four shop owners for being found in possession of counterfeit maize seeds in the district.

According to Chitipa Police station spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka, the four have been identified as Morgan Kamwela aged 31, Moses Simpokolwe aged 33, Philip Simfukwe aged 29 and Alless Nakamba.

Simwaka said a team of police officers from Chitipa Police station conducted sweeping exercise on Saturday at the trading centre following a tip off about fake seeds.

During the exercise, police officers found Kamwela with 170 packets of DEKALB Maize seeds weighing 5 kilogrammes each, 54 empty sacks already dyed for packaging and dyeing materials.

Simpolokwe was found with 6 packets DEKALB Maize while Nakamba was found with 20 packets of SEEDCO Maize seeds and Simfukwe was found with 20 packets of SEEDCO 719 Maize seeds.

The four were found with the suspected fake seeds in their shops at Chitipa trading centre.

The suspects will appear in a Court of law soon to answer charges of being found in possession of counterfeit products.

They all come from villages under Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.