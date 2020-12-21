Four arrested for murder in Chitipa

Written by Joseph Mbughi

Police in Chitipa have arrested four people for allegedly taking part in the killing of Lyton Sikana who was a businessman in the district.

According to Chitipa police station public relations officer (PRO) Sub-inspector Gladwell Simwaka, the four have been identified as Yona Sichalwe aged 26 of Ishalikira village, Richard Simbowe aged 37 of Lufita village, Marshall Kayuni aged 22 of Kawale village, all from Traditional Authority Mwaulambia and Saul Mtambo, 27, of Adam village in Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa district.

Simwaka said the four have been arrested following intensive investigations into the matter carried out by the police.

Sikana was killed and locked up in his own Motor vehicle at one of the lodges in the district.

He added that his body was found on 7th December, 2020 in a decomposed state.

The four suspects will appear before the court of law and they have been remanded at Chitipa prison pending hearing of their case.