Warriors register first league win

Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday registered their first win in the Tnm Super League after beating Mighty Tigers at Mzuzu Stadium.

Taniel Mhango scored a brace to give the Mzuzu based side their first win.

A ball from the left side of the ground bumped in the box where Mhango won it after a battle with a Tigers defender before putting it into the net.

Tigers’ Coranzo Zonda levelled the scores 21 minutes into the first half.

In the second, both sides looked to have an appetite to score. But it was Warriors who scored when Taniel Mhango run past through several defenders before beating Tigers goalie Dalitso Khungwa.

At the end of the match, Mzuzu Warriors won 2-1.

Gilbert Chirwa coach for Warriors said they have beaten a good side.

“It was a tough game you know Tigers is a good side with many talented young stars but we have managed to collect three points. I think from now on we will fight very hard to win our games,” said Chirwa

On his part, Tigers coach Rodgers Yasin said the conduced silly goals due to lack of seriousness.

“Tomorrow, we are meeting Mafco and it’s another game we will see how we can plan for it,” he said.

Warriors have played four games, have won one, lost 2 and drawn 1 and are now on position 9 with 4 points. Tigers are on position 14 with 3 points.