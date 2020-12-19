UDF will regain trust of Malawians and prepare for Govt – Atupele   

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says the party will look to regain the trust of Malawians following its candidate’s victory in Mangochi North East.

UDF candidate Idi Kalosi emerged winner in Mangochi North East Constituency by-election with 9,898 votes while Martin Sekati Nyengo (independent) got 9,093 votes. Duncan Cassim of UTM managed 185 votes.

In a congratulatory message to Kalosi, Muluzi said the win is a clear sign of the trust people in the constituency have in Kalosi as a local leader and UDF as a party of choice.

He added that UDF leaders will build on the win to strengthen the party.

“At the end of Covid-19 [the party] will unveil a series of initiatives to strengthen the grassroots of the party and build back better.

“We will regain the trust of the people of Malawi and prepare for government,” said Muluzi who was former President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the 2020 presidential elections.

The by-election in Mangochi North East was held following the nullification of 2019 results for the constituency.