KB, Wanderers renew their rivalry

TNM Super League 2016 season winners Kamuzu Barracks and the 2017 winners BE Forward Wanderers will renew their rivalry in the 2020/21 TNM Super League when they meet at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the back of their 5-1 defeat to Silver Strikers last week, the Capital City Soldiers will be looking forward to bouncing back especially at a time when their opponents haven’t yet registered a win in the current season.

In the 2019 season, the Nomads claimed a double over KB by recording a 1-0 victory in all the two matches.

However, this week’ encounter is totally different from the previous two games.

With Kelvin Hanganda, Manaseh Chiyesa, Harvey Nkacha and Gregory Nachipo all fit to play for the Lilongwe based side, it will be a match which might go either way.

It’s a game which the Nomads need to win at all cost. Winless in two matches, any potential slip-up from the Lali Lubani will see them piling more pressure on themselves in the title race.

It’s a match of giants who have once tested the glory of winning the championship.

In other matches, buoyed by their 5-1 win over Kamuzu Barracks last, Silver Strikers host Karonga United, the only side to have beaten Nyasa Big Bullets this season, at Silver Stadiun.

The Central Bankers have had a mixed start to the season with a defeat to Civil Sporting Club and a draw to Wanderers but their win last week signified their intent of challenging the rest of the teams for the title.

In 2019, the Bankers hammered Karonga United 4-0 but it was too little as they were already out of championship race.

On the other hand, Karonga United are no longer minnows in the top flight football.

With four points from two games, Dan Zinkambani’s charged will be targeting to upset the Bankers at their own backyard before facing Blue Eagles in another epic encounter.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuzu Warriors will welcome Mighty Tigers. Both teams are passing through difficult times as they are coming from defeats in their previous matches.

Mzuzu Warriors were beaten by Civil Sporting Club and TN Stars while Tigers were beaten by Blue Eagles.

With one win and two defeats already, Tigers need points to recover from what is likely to be a lost season.

At Chiwembe Stadium, surprising log leaders Red Lions will play Chitipa United.

The Zomba based Soldiers are currently enjoying good form with two wins and two draws and are the favorites for points when the two teams square off.

On Sunday, Wanderers will travel to Kasungu to play TN Stars, a place where they dropped two points in a season where they surrendered a seven point lead to Bullets in the title race.

At Chitowe, winless MAFCO FC will host Mighty Tigers while Ntopwa FC will entertain Chitipa United and the final match of the day will see Blue Eagles hosting Karonga United.

Week four will likely give a picture of what will happen in the 2020/21 season.