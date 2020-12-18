Khama Khwiliro denies dumping gospel music

One of Malawi’s renowned gospel musicians Khama Khwiliro has rejected claims that he has parted ways with gospel music.

Khwiliro was reported to have started doing secular music following the release of his love song called ‘Sekelera’, on his return from a long sabbatical leave.

However, speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the singer, songwriter and choreographer said he remains firm in the gospel ministry.

Khwiliro further defended his new release, ‘Sekelera’ to get gospel category claiming its entirety was extracted from the bible in the book of proverbs.

“Sekelera is a love song indeed but it does not signal my departure in the ministry. As a matter of fact, the song was written from a biblical reference of the entire chapter of proverbs 31 which talks about a virtuous woman.

“The concept behind the song was to encourage one another on the essence of loving our partners as the bible stresses on the qualities of a proverbs 31 woman and appreciate her,” Said Khwiliro

The ‘Nthawi Yanga Yakwana’ star further said that he recently released a straightforward gospel song called Zikomo Yesu which he said is an indication that he is not done with gospel music.

Khama who is under Allkfresh Management said he is planning to release his 3rd gospel album early 2021 and he has assured his fans not to be shaken by the rumours claiming he will die a gospel artist.