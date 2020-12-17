Lloyd Muhara arrested

Former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara has become the latest former member of the Peter Mutharika administration to be arrested over corruption related offences.

Muhara has been formally arrested today after he surrendered himself to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB officials questioned Muhara at their offices in Lilongwe before he was arrested and taken into police custody. Muhara is expected to appear before court on Friday.

The ACB had been hunting for Muhara for weeks and the bureau earlier suspected that Muhara, who is a High Court judge, was in the United States of America.

Muhara’s case is related to a complaint the ACB received alleging that the Department of Lands leased Plot Number LW 1366 (Kanjedza Forest), belonging to the Department of Forestry, to former cabinet minister Charles Mchacha without following proper procedures.

Muhara is suspected to have abused his office when he was Chief Secretary to the Government.

The bureau also recently Mchacha and former Minister of Lands Vuwa Kaunda who also served in the Mutharika administration.

Another suspect in the case is former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Mr. Bright Kumwembe.