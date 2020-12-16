Man gets 15 years in jail for raping 12-year-old girl

The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 29-year-old Cosmas Kanthumba to 15 years in prison with hard labour for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Patrick Maseko said the court heard through Sub Inspector Peter Sosola, a prosecutor at Domasi Police Post, that on October 6, 2020 the victim together with her friend went to watch football match.

On their way back home, they passed by the house of Kanthumba who called girl. When the victim went there, he dragged her into the house where he sexually abused her.

As he was dragging her into the house, the girl’s friend escaped and reported the issue to the victim’s mother who rushed to the scene.

Upon interviewing him, Kanthumba accepted to have raped the girl and asked for forgiveness. The matter was reported to Domasi Police Post and he was arrested and charged with the offence of defilement contrary to Section 309 (1) of the Penal Code.

The victim was referred to the hospital for examination and the results came positive.

Appearing before court, Cosmas pleaded not guilty to the charge forcing the state to parade four witness who proved the case beyond reasonable doubts.

Satisfied with the evidence, the court found him guilty.

In his submission, Sosola asked the court to consider giving the convict a stiff sentence considering the seriousness of the offence.

He further said these cases are becoming rampant in the country and the victim has been traumatized, hence the need to give the convict a stiffer custodial sentence.

In mitigation, the convict asked for a lenient sentence saying that he is a first offender and a breadwinner for his family.

When Passing sentence on December 14, 2020 magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Cosmas comes from Makombwa Village, Traditional Authority Nsakambewa in Dowa district.