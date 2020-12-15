Muhara to hand himself in to ACB

Former Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara, who is wanted over corruption offences, will surrender himself to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) this week.

ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba has confirmed that Muhara will hand himself in to the ACB on Thursday.

According to Matemba, the bureau has been given the assurance by Muhara’s lawyer.

The ACB has been hunting for Muhara for weeks and the bureau earlier suspected that Muhara, who is a judge, was in the United States America.

Muhara’s case is related to a complaint the ACB received alleging that the Department of Lands leased Plot Number LW 1366 (Kanjedza Forest), belonging to the Department of Forestry to former cabinet minister Charles Mchacha without following proper procedures.

Following investigations, ACB obtained a warrant of arrest for Muhara who is suspected to have abused his office when he was Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara.

The bureau also recently arrested Mchacha, former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Mr. Bright Kumwembe and former Minister of Lands Vuwa Kaunda. The three are currently on court bail.