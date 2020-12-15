MEC says over 50% of registered voters have voted in by-elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says that over 50 percent of the eligible registered voters have cast their votes in the by-elections held today in three constituencies.

MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said this at Mileme Polling Station in Phalombe after supervising some centres in Phalombe North, Mangochi West and Mangochi North East.

“Most of the centres have 5 polling stations with more than two thousand registered voters. A couple of the polling stations have about eight hundred plus voters and already they are working on 5th book, every book has got 100 voters that means the turnout is over 50 percent,” said Kachale hours before voting closed.

Kachale added that the turnout for the by-elections is more impressive and encouraging.

In Phalombe North Constituency, high turnout was observed in almost 4 polling centers namely Namanjerema, Mwanga, Chitekesa and Tchereni. Khongoloni school had low turnout in the morning hours whereby not more than 5 voters were available at the polling station.

Regina Ngamiya who voted in the constituency expressed happiness after exercising her right to vote.

“I am so glad that I have cast my vote because I now know that our constituency will have a parliamentarian after having no Member of Parliament for some months,” she said.