Man commits suicide after catching wife and her lover having sex

By Topson Banda

A man at Lumbadzi in Dowa has hanged himself after catching his wife red-handed having sex with another man in his house.

The deceased has been identified as Chipangano Daniel from Funsani Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district. The incident happened on Sunday, 13 December.

According to Lumbadzi police spokesperson Felix Kwinyani, facts are that Daniel left his home to visit his father in nearby village leaving his wife behind.

On his return on Friday, he found his wife entertaining another man. Thereafter, a heated argument erupted after the other man vanished into thin air.

Then on Sunday, Daniel was found hanging in a tree. The case was reported to Lumbadzi Police and CID officers visited the scene. Police said they do not suspect foul play in the death of the man.

Postmortem results from Lumbadzi Health Centre indicated that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, Lumbadzi Police Station is advising people not to take their own lives when they face marital problems but instead should seek counselling from friends, faith and traditional leaders and the police.